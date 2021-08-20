This week's episodes discusses the Invisible Wounds Initiative, Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and with the help of Mrs. Emily Holmes, the 189th Airlift Wing Director of Psychological Health, covers the resources available to Guardsmen, whether AGR or DSG, and their families.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 14:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67142
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108524565.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Artist
|Jessica Roles
|Composer
|Jessica Roles
|Conductor
|Jessica Roles
|Album
|AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 5
|Track #
|5
|Disc #
|5
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 5, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT