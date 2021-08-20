AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 5

This week's episodes discusses the Invisible Wounds Initiative, Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and with the help of Mrs. Emily Holmes, the 189th Airlift Wing Director of Psychological Health, covers the resources available to Guardsmen, whether AGR or DSG, and their families.