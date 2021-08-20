Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 5

    AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 5

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    This week's episodes discusses the Invisible Wounds Initiative, Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and with the help of Mrs. Emily Holmes, the 189th Airlift Wing Director of Psychological Health, covers the resources available to Guardsmen, whether AGR or DSG, and their families.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 14:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 5, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention and Awareness

    Suicide Prevention
    Podcast
    Little Rock AFB
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Invisible Wounds Initiative
    Minuteman Moment

