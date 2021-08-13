All Things Naval Aviation: Second Fleet

Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, invited Vice Adm. Andrew L. Lewis, Commander, U.S. Second Fleet, to the latest episode of his podcast, All Things Naval Aviation, Aug. 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 09:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67137
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108523995.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:44
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
