On this Pacific Pulse, USS Curtis Wilbur departs Yokosuka, Japan, after 25 years, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters hosts the 2021 Chiefs of Defense conference, and U.S. joint forces conducted coordinated long-range maritime strikes during a striking exercise.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 20:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67131
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108523529.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: August 20, 2021, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT