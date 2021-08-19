On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast we spend some time with the MEDDAC Chief of Pharmacy to learn about the new ScriptCenter Express location at Winn Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 13:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67128
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108519733.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, The Marne Report-, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT