102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 002 - August 2021

On the August 2021 edition of the Seagull we hear from Col. Timothy Gordon, 102 IW vice commander, as he talks about some of the work that has been done and that is planned to make our installation a convenient walking campus. We highlight the Geospatial Intelligence Analyst AFSC and learn about a new technology that Airmen from the 212th EIS are using to improve our communications infrastructure. We also hear from our Key Spouse program, ask our Judge Advocate five questions and learn a bit of American history in regards to one of the nation's most hallowed decorations, the Purple Heart.



Thank you for joining us on this episode of the 102nd Intelligence Wing's flagship podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!