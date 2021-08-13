Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 002 - August 2021

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Airman Francesca Skridulis

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On the August 2021 edition of the Seagull we hear from Col. Timothy Gordon, 102 IW vice commander, as he talks about some of the work that has been done and that is planned to make our installation a convenient walking campus. We highlight the Geospatial Intelligence Analyst AFSC and learn about a new technology that Airmen from the 212th EIS are using to improve our communications infrastructure. We also hear from our Key Spouse program, ask our Judge Advocate five questions and learn a bit of American history in regards to one of the nation's most hallowed decorations, the Purple Heart.

    Thank you for joining us on this episode of the 102nd Intelligence Wing's flagship podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 16:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67103
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108510582.mp3
    Length: 00:40:27
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
