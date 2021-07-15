Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 11 - TRADOC Interns: A Win for All

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 11 - TRADOC Interns: A Win for All

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Maj. Gen. Daniel Christian hosts U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command internship program supervisors as well as past and present interns to discuss the variety of program available through the command and Army as a whole.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 15:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67096
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108508179.mp3
    Length: 01:09:02
    Location: US
    TAGS

    TRADOC
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOCTalks

