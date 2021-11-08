Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Stahler

    Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Stahler

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Stahler talks to a reporter from Military Families Magazine about the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 10:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:20:52
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Golden Knights
    Army Parachute Team
    Jesse Stahler
    Military Families Magazine

