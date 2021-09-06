Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 46. The Commander's Role in the Military Justice System with Professor Dave Schlueter -Part 1

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 46. The Commander's Role in the Military Justice System with Professor Dave Schlueter -Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This is part one of a two-part episode exploring some potential big changes in the role commanders play in the military justice system. We interview Professor Dave Schlueter, a subject matter expert in this topic, which is at the forefront of many legal practitioners’ minds, as congress and senior government officials have endorsed removing commanders’ authority to prosecute sexual assault and similar felony-level cases. Assuming these reforms take effect, this will be another large change in the practice of military justice. In this interview professor Schlueter discusses the commanders’ role in the military justice system, his analysis of some of the proposals in congress, and his forecast of how military justice may look with some of these changes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 17:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67079
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108504137.mp3
    Length: 00:29:34
    Artist Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 38

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 46. The Commander's Role in the Military Justice System with Professor Dave Schlueter -Part 1, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT