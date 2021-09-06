Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 46. The Commander's Role in the Military Justice System with Professor Dave Schlueter -Part 1

This is part one of a two-part episode exploring some potential big changes in the role commanders play in the military justice system. We interview Professor Dave Schlueter, a subject matter expert in this topic, which is at the forefront of many legal practitioners’ minds, as congress and senior government officials have endorsed removing commanders’ authority to prosecute sexual assault and similar felony-level cases. Assuming these reforms take effect, this will be another large change in the practice of military justice. In this interview professor Schlueter discusses the commanders’ role in the military justice system, his analysis of some of the proposals in congress, and his forecast of how military justice may look with some of these changes.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 17:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67079
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108504137.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:34
|Artist
|Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|38
