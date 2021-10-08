Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leader's Corner

    The Leader's Corner

    08.10.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Welcome to The Leader's Corner. In this episode we are talking about the Army Combat Fitness Test 3.0. To help us break it down and answer all your questions we spoke with Maj. Gen. Lonnie G. Hibbard, Commanding General for the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. With the responsibility of transforming over 130,000 civilian volunteers into Soldiers, Maj. Gen. Hibbard let us in on why your participation is only going to benefit you and fellow Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 15:17
    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fitness
    ACFT 3.0

