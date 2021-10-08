Welcome to The Leader's Corner. In this episode we are talking about the Army Combat Fitness Test 3.0. To help us break it down and answer all your questions we spoke with Maj. Gen. Lonnie G. Hibbard, Commanding General for the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. With the responsibility of transforming over 130,000 civilian volunteers into Soldiers, Maj. Gen. Hibbard let us in on why your participation is only going to benefit you and fellow Soldiers.
This work, The Leader's Corner, by SGT Maria Elena Casneiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
