The Leader's Corner

The Army Reserve's Psychological Health Program (PHP) is a component specific program that addresses stressors of the Army Reserve Soldiers’ responsibilities of balancing a civilian job, school, family, work, and being a Soldier.



In this episode we speak with Stacey Feig, Director, Psychological Health (DPH) Team Lead, about the benefits of the PHP. We also get a leadership perspective with Lt. Col. Brian Kane, commander for the 3rd Battalion ARCG in Ft. Story, V.A., and how he implements this resource.