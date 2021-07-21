The Army Reserve's Psychological Health Program (PHP) is a component specific program that addresses stressors of the Army Reserve Soldiers’ responsibilities of balancing a civilian job, school, family, work, and being a Soldier.
In this episode we speak with Stacey Feig, Director, Psychological Health (DPH) Team Lead, about the benefits of the PHP. We also get a leadership perspective with Lt. Col. Brian Kane, commander for the 3rd Battalion ARCG in Ft. Story, V.A., and how he implements this resource.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 14:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67075
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108503303.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:23
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Leader's Corner, by SGT Maria Elena Casneiro and SFC Javier Orona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
