    The Leader's Corner

    The Leader's Corner

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro and Sgt. 1st Class Javier Orona

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The Army Reserve's Psychological Health Program (PHP) is a component specific program that addresses stressors of the Army Reserve Soldiers’ responsibilities of balancing a civilian job, school, family, work, and being a Soldier.

    In this episode we speak with Stacey Feig, Director, Psychological Health (DPH) Team Lead, about the benefits of the PHP. We also get a leadership perspective with Lt. Col. Brian Kane, commander for the 3rd Battalion ARCG in Ft. Story, V.A., and how he implements this resource.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 14:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67075
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108503303.mp3
    Length: 00:37:23
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leader's Corner, by SGT Maria Elena Casneiro and SFC Javier Orona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mental health
    US. Army Reserve
    Psychological Health Program

