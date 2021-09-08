The High Ground - Episode 10

The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 10 of the monthly flagship series, released August 9, 2021, is hosted by SMDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald Bailey and Sergeant 1st Class Trenton Huntsinger, SMDC G3 NCOIC. The episode contains several recent SMDC news highlights and interviews, a special history and Cool Jobs segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.