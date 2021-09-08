Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 10

    The High Ground - Episode 10

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 10 of the monthly flagship series, released August 9, 2021, is hosted by SMDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald Bailey and Sergeant 1st Class Trenton Huntsinger, SMDC G3 NCOIC. The episode contains several recent SMDC news highlights and interviews, a special history and Cool Jobs segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 08:50
    Length: 00:30:40
