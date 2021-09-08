Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 16: Kings of the Road

25th Transportation Battalion is always on the move, and deciding what will move where, in Korea. To learn more about their unique mission, we talk with Lt. Col. Jason Book, commander, and Master Sgt. Jason Wright, Operations NCOIC, about all the ways the Spearhead Battalion affects operations in Korea. In addition to the battalion's mission, we talk about leadership philosophy (5:12), what a movement control team is comprised of (9:55), working with the Republic of Korea Army (13:45), and the battalion's MOVE vision (16:50).



