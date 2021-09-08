Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 16: Kings of the Road

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    08.09.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    25th Transportation Battalion is always on the move, and deciding what will move where, in Korea. To learn more about their unique mission, we talk with Lt. Col. Jason Book, commander, and Master Sgt. Jason Wright, Operations NCOIC, about all the ways the Spearhead Battalion affects operations in Korea. In addition to the battalion's mission, we talk about leadership philosophy (5:12), what a movement control team is comprised of (9:55), working with the Republic of Korea Army (13:45), and the battalion's MOVE vision (16:50).

    Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts podcast so you don't miss a single episode!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.08.2021 21:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67057
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108498550.mp3
    Length: 00:31:11
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 16: Kings of the Road, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    transport
    Korea
    podcast
    19th ESC
    Team19
    Every Soldier Counts

