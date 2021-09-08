25th Transportation Battalion is always on the move, and deciding what will move where, in Korea. To learn more about their unique mission, we talk with Lt. Col. Jason Book, commander, and Master Sgt. Jason Wright, Operations NCOIC, about all the ways the Spearhead Battalion affects operations in Korea. In addition to the battalion's mission, we talk about leadership philosophy (5:12), what a movement control team is comprised of (9:55), working with the Republic of Korea Army (13:45), and the battalion's MOVE vision (16:50).
Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts podcast so you don't miss a single episode!
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2021 21:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67057
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108498550.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:11
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 16: Kings of the Road, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT