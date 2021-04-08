Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Bahrain-SAPR Snap- 20210804

    AFN Bahrain-SAPR Snap- 20210804

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    08.04.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    AFN presents our Monthly "SAPR Snap" with Naval Support Activity's Bahrain Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Ms. Stephanie Clark.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 04:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67055
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108495302.mp3
    Length: 00:08:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Newscast
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain-SAPR Snap- 20210804, by PO3 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    SAPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT