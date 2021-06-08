Chevrons - Ep 003 - Mentorship and Role Models

Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Caulfield, Command Chief of the 105th Airlift Wing, Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, and Staff Sgt. Kyle Currier, Digital Network Intelligence Analyst of the 203rd Intelligence Squadron at Otis Air National Guard Base, discussed an array of subjects on mentorship and how the actions of Airmen today will shape tomorrow’s Air Force.