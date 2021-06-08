Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 003 - Mentorship and Role Models

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Audio by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Caulfield, Command Chief of the 105th Airlift Wing, Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, and Staff Sgt. Kyle Currier, Digital Network Intelligence Analyst of the 203rd Intelligence Squadron at Otis Air National Guard Base, discussed an array of subjects on mentorship and how the actions of Airmen today will shape tomorrow’s Air Force.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.07.2021 20:14
    Length: 00:43:10
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
