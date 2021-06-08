Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Caulfield, Command Chief of the 105th Airlift Wing, Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, and Staff Sgt. Kyle Currier, Digital Network Intelligence Analyst of the 203rd Intelligence Squadron at Otis Air National Guard Base, discussed an array of subjects on mentorship and how the actions of Airmen today will shape tomorrow’s Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2021 20:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67052
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108494059.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:10
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
This work, Chevrons - Ep 003 - Mentorship and Role Models, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
