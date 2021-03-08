Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 45. A View From The Bench - Family Law Domestic Cases with Colonel Benjamin Bowden - Part 2

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 45. A View From The Bench - Family Law Domestic Cases with Colonel Benjamin Bowden - Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This is part 2 of a two-part episode with Reserve Colonel Benjamin Bowden, in which we discuss best practices, challenges to be aware of, and even how local military trial counsel can counsel legal assistance clients with domestic issues. Colonel Bowden draws on his extensive experience as an Air Force JAG and also as a civilian Circuit Trial Judge in Covington County, Ala.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 15:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67036
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108488486.mp3
    Length: 00:30:55
    Artist Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 45. A View From The Bench - Family Law Domestic Cases with Colonel Benjamin Bowden - Part 2, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    leadership

    Air Force

    innovation

    JAG School

    Air Force JAG School

    TAGS

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT