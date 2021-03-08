Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 45. A View From The Bench - Family Law Domestic Cases with Colonel Benjamin Bowden - Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67036" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This is part 2 of a two-part episode with Reserve Colonel Benjamin Bowden, in which we discuss best practices, challenges to be aware of, and even how local military trial counsel can counsel legal assistance clients with domestic issues. Colonel Bowden draws on his extensive experience as an Air Force JAG and also as a civilian Circuit Trial Judge in Covington County, Ala.