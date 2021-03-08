This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (July 20, 2021) This newscast covers the Task Force 55 Change of Command, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain supporting four consecutive Aqaba port visits, and NSA Bahrain's Enlisted Leadership Development course. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 08:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67033
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108487292.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat- 03AUG21, by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT