    The Marne Report

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Audio by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's The Marne Report podcast, Daniel gets to know the new Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Reichard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 09:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67027
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108485554.mp3
    Length: 00:14:14
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

