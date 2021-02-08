In this week's edition of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's The Marne Report podcast, Daniel gets to know the new Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Reichard.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 09:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67027
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108485554.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:14
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, The Marne Report, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT