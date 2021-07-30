Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 6 (Bolivia)

In this episode, Lt Col Turner, Chief of the SOUTHCOM WPS Program, interviews Bolivian General Gina Reque Teran. General Reque Teran, the first female army general in Bolivia and first female general in South America to command combat troops, shares experiences from her 35-year career.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 17:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:21:15
|Location:
|US
