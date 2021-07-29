Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 10

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    In this episode of Belvoir In The Know, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander, Command Sergeant Major, and special guest Carlton Freese, Transportation Officer with the Logistics Readiness Center, discuss Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves. Listen to find out what steps to take once you receive orders to a new duty station, the different types of moves available and more!

    This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 10, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FortBelvoir #PCS #ArmyPCS #Military

