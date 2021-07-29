In this episode of Belvoir In The Know, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander, Command Sergeant Major, and special guest Carlton Freese, Transportation Officer with the Logistics Readiness Center, discuss Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves. Listen to find out what steps to take once you receive orders to a new duty station, the different types of moves available and more!
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 11:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67013
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108480877.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:44
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 10, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT