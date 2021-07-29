Belvoir In The Know - Episode 10

In this episode of Belvoir In The Know, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander, Command Sergeant Major, and special guest Carlton Freese, Transportation Officer with the Logistics Readiness Center, discuss Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves. Listen to find out what steps to take once you receive orders to a new duty station, the different types of moves available and more!