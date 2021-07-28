The Marne Report- DoDEA return to school

On this week's edition of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's The Marne Report podcast we spend some time with the Fort Stewart DoDEA school superintendent, Mr. Brian Perry to learn about all things back to school!
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 18:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:08:12
|Location:
|GA, US
