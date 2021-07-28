Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report- DoDEA return to school

    07.28.2021

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's The Marne Report podcast we spend some time with the Fort Stewart DoDEA school superintendent, Mr. Brian Perry to learn about all things back to school!

    Category: Newscasts
    This work, The Marne Report- DoDEA return to school, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    DoDEA Americas Southeast

