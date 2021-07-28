This is part 1 of a two-part episode with Reserve Colonel Benjamin Bowden, in which we discuss best practices, challenges to be aware of, and even how local military trial counsel can counsel legal assistance clients with domestic issues. Colonel Bowden draws on his extensive experience as an Air Force JAG and also as a civilian Circuit Trial Judge in Covington County, Ala.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 17:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67002
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108476965.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:23
|Artist
|Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|22
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 44. A View From the Bench - Family Law Domestic Cases with Colonel Benjamin Bowden - Part 1, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT