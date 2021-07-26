210726-N-EM691-1001 MOMBASA, Kenya (July 26, 2021) A radio news package on the opening ceremony of exercise Cutlass Express 2021 held at the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa, Kenya, July 26, 2021 with the first interview being Army General Stephen Townsend, Commander of the U.S. Africa Command, and the second being Rear Adm. Michael Curran, Director, Readiness and Logistics, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)
|07.26.2021
|07.27.2021 15:26
|Newscasts
|66981
|2107/DOD_108474238.mp3
|00:01:36
|MOMBASA, KE
This work, Radio News Package Opening Ceremony Cutlass Express 2021, by SN Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
