Tech Training Transformation podcast with Dr. Maj. Jesse Johnsonn, Det. 23 commander and Tech Sgt. Casey Michalski, Det. 23 curriculum engineer and C-130J subject matter expert where they discuss the re-engineered crew chief fundamentals course into a VR experience.
This work, The Air Force Starts here-Ep 55- Tech Training Transformation, by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
