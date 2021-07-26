Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts here-Ep 55- Tech Training Transformation

    07.26.2021

    Audio by Miriam Thurber 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Tech Training Transformation podcast with Dr. Maj. Jesse Johnsonn, Det. 23 commander and Tech Sgt. Casey Michalski, Det. 23 curriculum engineer and C-130J subject matter expert where they discuss the re-engineered crew chief fundamentals course into a VR experience.

    Crew Chief
    VR
    T3
    Tech Training Transformation

