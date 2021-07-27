The High Ground - Special Edition - Chaplain (COL) Mark Frederick

The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode celebrating the 246th birthday of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, July 29, 2021, USASDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald "Beetle" Bailey talks with SMDC Command Chaplain COL Mark Frederick. Chaplain Frederick discusses his personal journey as a Soldier and chaplain, Chaplain Corps history, what it takes to become an Army chaplain, and what chaplains provide to the Army and its people. Originally released in condensed form as a segment for The High Ground's July 7, 2021 monthly edition, this version contains the full-length interview. Recorded at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.