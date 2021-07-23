Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 63 2021 Full Scale Exercise

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Audio by Collen McGee and Thomas Reust

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    The Installation Management Command inspection team evaluated Fort Riley emergency responders and team members during a full-scale exercise July. 21. Find out why these exercises are important for our staff.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Category: Newscasts
