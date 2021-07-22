Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Consumer Month Radio Spot

    Military Consumer Month Radio Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.22.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    ACS Financial Specialist discusses Military Consumer Protection month

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 08:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66968
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108467781.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Spot
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Consumer Month Radio Spot, by A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Consumer Protection Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT