Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 15: Fighting COVID19

There has been a recent rise in COVID19 infections across the Korean Peninsula, so we sat down with two experts on the subject of prevention: 1LT James Rainey, Deputy Command Surgeon and Mr. Yo Han Ahn, community relations specialist. Our guests discuss how unvaccinated individuals are the most vulnerable to infection (2:00), how Republic of Korea infection restrictions work (6:07), the importance of following the Core Tenets (12:05) and understanding the Delta Variant (15:55)
Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 21:22
Location:
|DAEGU, KR
