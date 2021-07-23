Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 15: Fighting COVID19

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 15: Fighting COVID19

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    There has been a recent rise in COVID19 infections across the Korean Peninsula, so we sat down with two experts on the subject of prevention: 1LT James Rainey, Deputy Command Surgeon and Mr. Yo Han Ahn, community relations specialist. Our guests discuss how unvaccinated individuals are the most vulnerable to infection (2:00), how Republic of Korea infection restrictions work (6:07), the importance of following the Core Tenets (12:05) and understanding the Delta Variant (15:55)

    Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast so you don't miss an episode and follow 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on Facebook.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 15: Fighting COVID19, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

