Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 15: Fighting COVID19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66967" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

There has been a recent rise in COVID19 infections across the Korean Peninsula, so we sat down with two experts on the subject of prevention: 1LT James Rainey, Deputy Command Surgeon and Mr. Yo Han Ahn, community relations specialist. Our guests discuss how unvaccinated individuals are the most vulnerable to infection (2:00), how Republic of Korea infection restrictions work (6:07), the importance of following the Core Tenets (12:05) and understanding the Delta Variant (15:55)



Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast so you don't miss an episode and follow 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on Facebook.