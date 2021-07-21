Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERN22JUL21 (Sun protection and Sea exercise)

    SPAIN

    07.21.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    AFN Rota

    Operation Sea Breese Reservist working with Ukraine and sun protection tips.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 07:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66956
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108462912.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERN22JUL21 (Sun protection and Sea exercise), by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

