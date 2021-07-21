Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: July 21, 2021

    JAPAN

    07.20.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Australia, Soldiers conduct dry runs for the MIM-104 Patriot, while in Japan, Marines execute self-deployment flights.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 01:43
    Japan
    Australia
    Soldiers
    Marines

