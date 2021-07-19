The Contracting Experience - Episode 31: The Acquisition Instructor Course

In this episode, we talk to the Commandant of the Acquisition Instructor Course or AQIC, Col. Steve Smith. The Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force directed the establishment of an advanced acquisition career field training course developed in partnership with the United States Air Force Weapons School. This unique opportunity for United States Air Force and United States Space Force acquisition professionals aligns with the Force Modernization Talent Management Framework to develop broadly experienced acquisition leaders.



Smith discusses the importance of the program and why high-performing Air Force Military and Civilian members should consider applying for the upcoming offering of the Acquisition Instructor Course.



Acronyms:

AQIC – Acquisition Instructor Course

USAFWS – United States Air Force Weapons School



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.