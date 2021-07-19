Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 31: The Acquisition Instructor Course

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 31: The Acquisition Instructor Course

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we talk to the Commandant of the Acquisition Instructor Course or AQIC, Col. Steve Smith. The Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force directed the establishment of an advanced acquisition career field training course developed in partnership with the United States Air Force Weapons School. This unique opportunity for United States Air Force and United States Space Force acquisition professionals aligns with the Force Modernization Talent Management Framework to develop broadly experienced acquisition leaders.

    Smith discusses the importance of the program and why high-performing Air Force Military and Civilian members should consider applying for the upcoming offering of the Acquisition Instructor Course.

    Acronyms:
    AQIC – Acquisition Instructor Course
    USAFWS – United States Air Force Weapons School

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

