Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Instructor's Kit Bag - Teaser

    The Instructor's Kit Bag - Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    The Instructor's Kit Bag - Podcast Teaser

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 11:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66942
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108458338.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Blue Steel
    Genre Happy, Mainstream Hip Hop
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag - Teaser, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ALU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT