    Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep2 - Guest Eddie Black

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In the second episode of 'Hope in the Trenches,' Oregon National Guard Chaplain Jacob Scott interviews retired Oregon Guardsman Eddie Black. Eddie Black, a former Marine, deployed with the Oregon Army National Guard in OIF II, upon returning, earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Philosophy at Portland State University. He has since specialized in helping veterans in crisis, working as a Resilience Program Coordinator for the Oregon Army National Guard. Black currently works as a coordinator for the Star Behavioral Health Program from the Center for Deployment Psychology (CDP). The CDP trains military and civilian behavioral health professionals to provide high-quality, culturally-sensitive, evidence-based behavioral health services to military personnel, Veterans, and their families.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 21:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66934
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108455708.mp3
    Length: 01:11:25
    Artist Chaplain Scott
    Conductor CLYNE WAYNE CHRISTOPHER ETAL
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Hometown: SALEM, OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep2 - Guest Eddie Black, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Psychology
    Behavioral Health
    Army Chaplain
    Resiliency
    ORARNG

