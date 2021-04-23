Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep2 - Guest Eddie Black

In the second episode of 'Hope in the Trenches,' Oregon National Guard Chaplain Jacob Scott interviews retired Oregon Guardsman Eddie Black. Eddie Black, a former Marine, deployed with the Oregon Army National Guard in OIF II, upon returning, earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Philosophy at Portland State University. He has since specialized in helping veterans in crisis, working as a Resilience Program Coordinator for the Oregon Army National Guard. Black currently works as a coordinator for the Star Behavioral Health Program from the Center for Deployment Psychology (CDP). The CDP trains military and civilian behavioral health professionals to provide high-quality, culturally-sensitive, evidence-based behavioral health services to military personnel, Veterans, and their families.
