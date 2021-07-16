In this episode the Director of the Office of Procurement Fraud Investigations, Special Agent Paul Wachsmuth, discusses what impact PF investigations have on National Security and much more.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 15:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66930
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108455392.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:48
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
This work, OSI Today 10, by Wayne Amann and Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
