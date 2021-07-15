Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 10 - Bridging Generations: Leading Gen Z in the Future Army

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Leading generations expert, Jason Dorsey, President of The Center for Generational Kinetics, a global Gen Z research, strategy, and keynote speaking firm, discusses Gen Z and their unique knowledge, skills, abilities and experiences. Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, Command General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, joins the conversation to discuss how the Army can recruit, retain and lead this generation who is the future of the Army.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 14:51
    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 10 - Bridging Generations: Leading Gen Z in the Future Army, by Sarah Hauck

