Leading generations expert, Jason Dorsey, President of The Center for Generational Kinetics, a global Gen Z research, strategy, and keynote speaking firm, discusses Gen Z and their unique knowledge, skills, abilities and experiences. Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, Command General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, joins the conversation to discuss how the Army can recruit, retain and lead this generation who is the future of the Army.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 14:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66929
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108455258.mp3
|Length:
|00:59:10
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 10 - Bridging Generations: Leading Gen Z in the Future Army, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
