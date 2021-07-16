Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 9

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 9

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell, Gigail Cureton, Ganesa Robinson, Terry Ruggles and Margaret Steele

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    In this episode, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander and Command Sergeant Major continue the conversation on 101 Days of Summer Safety by discussing boating safety with special guest, Mr. Jack Crawford, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 25-08.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 14:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66924
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108454729.mp3
    Length: 00:13:54
    Year 2021
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 9, by Eliza Cantrell, Gigail Cureton, Ganesa Robinson, Terry Ruggles and Margaret Steele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Belvoir

    TAGS

    #FortBelvoir #Safety #SummerSafety #BoatingSafety #BelvoirInTheKnow

