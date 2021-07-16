In this episode, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander and Command Sergeant Major continue the conversation on 101 Days of Summer Safety by discussing boating safety with special guest, Mr. Jack Crawford, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 25-08.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 14:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66924
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108454729.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:54
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 9, by Eliza Cantrell, Gigail Cureton, Ganesa Robinson, Terry Ruggles and Margaret Steele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT