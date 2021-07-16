Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: July 16, 2021

    JAPAN

    07.15.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, more than 25 aircraft deploy to USINDOPACOM for exercise Pacific Iron 21, the USS Benfold asserts navigational rights and freedoms within the vicinity of the paracel islands, and exercise Orient Shield 21 comes to a close.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 21:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66923
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108453793.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: July 16, 2021, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airforce
    USS Benfold
    Army
    USINDOPACOM
    Orient Shield 21
    Pacific Iron 21

