Pacific Pulse: July 16, 2021

On this Pacific Pulse, more than 25 aircraft deploy to USINDOPACOM for exercise Pacific Iron 21, the USS Benfold asserts navigational rights and freedoms within the vicinity of the paracel islands, and exercise Orient Shield 21 comes to a close.
