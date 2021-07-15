Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 54 - CDC Modernization

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On this edition of the pod, Dan Hawkins from the AETC public affairs team sits down virtually to talk modernization with Ms. Lindsey Fredman and Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Bye from the Air Force Career Development Academy, along with Master Sgts. Nikita Gunter, Steffan Gray and Dylan Peterson to discuss AFCDA's on-going effort to reimagine the service's Career Development Courses (CDCs) design and delivery model to Airmen in order to bring it into the 21st Century learning environment.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 17:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:48:58
    Genre podcast
    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

