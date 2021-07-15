On this edition of the pod, Dan Hawkins from the AETC public affairs team sits down virtually to talk modernization with Ms. Lindsey Fredman and Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Bye from the Air Force Career Development Academy, along with Master Sgts. Nikita Gunter, Steffan Gray and Dylan Peterson to discuss AFCDA's on-going effort to reimagine the service's Career Development Courses (CDCs) design and delivery model to Airmen in order to bring it into the 21st Century learning environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 17:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66921
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108453391.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:58
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|28
This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 54 - CDC Modernization, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT