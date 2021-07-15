Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #36 Mentors and Picnics

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The Wing party is at Warrior Park on July 25, 2021, with plenty of fun for everyone-softball, bounce houses, face painting, and food. In this episode, we take another look at the 126th Air Refueling Wing Mentorship program.


    www.linktr.ee/126arwmentorship
    www.linktr.ee/126arw

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2021
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #36 Mentors and Picnics, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    126 ARW
    mentorshhip

