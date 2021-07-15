Roll Call - Episode #36 Mentors and Picnics

The Wing party is at Warrior Park on July 25, 2021, with plenty of fun for everyone-softball, bounce houses, face painting, and food. In this episode, we take another look at the 126th Air Refueling Wing Mentorship program.





www.linktr.ee/126arwmentorship

www.linktr.ee/126arw