498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion is a unit with a mission so wide-ranging it even has a platoon stationed in Japan. The Every Soldier Counts podcast talks with the 498th command team of Lt. Col. Romaine Aguon and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Skelton about a variety of topics spanning the unit's interesting lineage (5:01), the different job specialties who work in 498th (12:01), the value of having a positive command climate (18:40) and the many things the battalion has accomplished in the past year (28:45).
Date Taken:
07.16.2021
Date Posted:
07.15.2021
Category:
Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66916
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108451716.mp3
Length:
00:45:12
Location:
KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 14: The Victory Battalion, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
