Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 14: The Victory Battalion

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 14: The Victory Battalion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.16.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion is a unit with a mission so wide-ranging it even has a platoon stationed in Japan. The Every Soldier Counts podcast talks with the 498th command team of Lt. Col. Romaine Aguon and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Skelton about a variety of topics spanning the unit's interesting lineage (5:01), the different job specialties who work in 498th (12:01), the value of having a positive command climate (18:40) and the many things the battalion has accomplished in the past year (28:45).

    Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts podcast so you don't miss a single episode!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 20:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66916
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108451716.mp3
    Length: 00:45:12
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 14: The Victory Battalion, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    19th ESC
    498th CSSB
    Team19
    Every Soldier Counts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT