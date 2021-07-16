Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 14: The Victory Battalion

498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion is a unit with a mission so wide-ranging it even has a platoon stationed in Japan. The Every Soldier Counts podcast talks with the 498th command team of Lt. Col. Romaine Aguon and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Skelton about a variety of topics spanning the unit's interesting lineage (5:01), the different job specialties who work in 498th (12:01), the value of having a positive command climate (18:40) and the many things the battalion has accomplished in the past year (28:45).



