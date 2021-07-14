Check out the latest episode of AR Minuteman Moment: an Airman's Podcast. In this episode, we highlighted expectations for August drill, the Back-to-School Brigade and spoke with Col. Martin and Chief Rohauer about the future of the wing. Listen now!
Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 15:57
Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66914
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108450998.mp3
Length:
|00:23:40
|Artist
|Jessica Roles
|Composer
|Jessica Roles
|Conductor
|Jessica Roles
Album
|AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 3
|Track #
|3
|Disc #
|3
Year
|2021
Genre
|Podcast
Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 3, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
