    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 2 - The Army Flight School Experience

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Kimberly Smith, a flight school company commander, and 1st Lt. Anthony Jett, a UH-60 Blackhawk student pilot, discuss Army flight school topics such as: the process of arriving at Fort Rucker, the general phases of flight school, how to manage time, how aircraft selection is determined, and more.

    This topic, and many of the questions, were specifically requested by current flight school students. Email your topic suggestions to Army.USAACE.8@Mail.Mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 2 - The Army Flight School Experience, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

