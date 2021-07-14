The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 2 - The Army Flight School Experience

Maj. Kimberly Smith, a flight school company commander, and 1st Lt. Anthony Jett, a UH-60 Blackhawk student pilot, discuss Army flight school topics such as: the process of arriving at Fort Rucker, the general phases of flight school, how to manage time, how aircraft selection is determined, and more.
This topic, and many of the questions, were specifically requested by current flight school students. Email your topic suggestions to Army.USAACE.8@Mail.Mil.
