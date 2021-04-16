A 30-second radio spot to highlight the extension for the expanded palace chasing program for FY 21.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 11:00
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|66906
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108450049.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|SSgt Megan Qualls and A1C Cameron Neiwoehner
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Air Force Palace Chasing, by SSgt Megan Qualls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT