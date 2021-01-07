AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Raina Stroman & Brittni Jennie

On this month's Blue & Beyond podcast Coach Connie talks to Raina Stroman and Brittni Jennie who are both on Team Air Force and will be competing in Warrior Games this September.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 11:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66895
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108448517.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:08
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
