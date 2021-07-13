Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 43. The Paralegal Air Force Reserve Component with CMSgt Lisa List & MSgt Troy Tobaben - Part 2

this is part 2 of a two-part interview where we discuss the enlisted paralegal career field in the Air Reserve Component (ARC) with two guets, Chief Master Sergeant Lisa List and Master Sergeant Troy Tobaben. . This interview builds off of the interview conducted on the Air Force JAG Corps ARC in episodes 38 and 39 that focused more on the officer JAG opportunities. Chief Master Sergeant Lisa List is the Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) to the Senior Paralegal Manager to the Air Force Judge Advocate General (TJAG). In this position, she serves as the principal advisor to the Senior Paralegal Manager, The Judge Advocate General of the Air Force, and senior staff on all Reserve enlisted matters for paralegals within the JAG Corps worldwide. Chief List partners with senior leaders to review and manage the overall health of the Reserve paralegal program, to include quality of life, morale, and welfare issues. Chief List enlisted in the Air Force on active duty in 1994 where she performed 3 active duty assignments over 7 years including 2 assignments at a wing legal office and 1 at a numbered Air Force. In 2002, she left active duty and joined the Category A Reserves. Through her career she has held multiple senior enlisted positions at the wing, NAF, and MAJCOM levels to include an Active Guard-Reserve (AGR) tour at Robins AFB, Georgia. Master Sergeant Troy Tobaben is the Law Office Superintendent assigned to the 10th Air Force, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. MSgt Tobaben oversees legal services for all military personnel and dependents assigned to 10th Air Force units and military retirees in the Texas area. MSgt Tobaben began his military career in the Navy on active duty assigned to the U.S.S. Constellation where he served as an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Fuels for 5 years. He was next assigned to shore duty at Naval Air Station Barber’s Point, Hawaii, where he remained until he left active duty in 1999. After an 11-year break in service, he joined the Air Force Reserve as a Category A Knowledge Operations Specialist for the 336th Air Reserves at March Air Reserve Base, California. Then in 2012 MSgt Tobaben cross-trained into the paralegal career field and transferred to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, before moving into his current position.