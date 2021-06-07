The 1MC - Social Media and Public Affairs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66875" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In episode #5 of the 1MC, I talk with LCDR Scott McBride, Chief of media relations and Mr. Jon LaDue, Chief of Digital Media on hot topics such as our roles with both media relations and social media, the 24-hour news cycles, social media Do's and Don'ts, communication platforms for units, the new social media handbook, and much more.