Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 1MC - Social Media and Public Affairs

    The 1MC - Social Media and Public Affairs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    In episode #5 of the 1MC, I talk with LCDR Scott McBride, Chief of media relations and Mr. Jon LaDue, Chief of Digital Media on hot topics such as our roles with both media relations and social media, the 24-hour news cycles, social media Do's and Don'ts, communication platforms for units, the new social media handbook, and much more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 14:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66875
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108445267.mp3
    Length: 00:46:12
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1MC - Social Media and Public Affairs, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    USCG
    Podcast
    Coast Guard
    The 1MC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT