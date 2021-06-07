The 1MC - Social Media and Public Affairs

In episode #5 of the 1MC, I talk with LCDR Scott McBride, Chief of media relations and Mr. Jon LaDue, Chief of Digital Media on hot topics such as our roles with both media relations and social media, the 24-hour news cycles, social media Do's and Don'ts, communication platforms for units, the new social media handbook, and much more.
