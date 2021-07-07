Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRANSLATORS SUPPORT ORIENT SHIELD 21-2

    CAMP ITAMI, JAPAN

    07.07.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Lani Pascual 

    40th Infantry Division (Mech)

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force interpreters and U.S. Army 40th Infantry Division linguists support bilateral training exercise Orient Shield 21-2 from June 24 to July 7, 2021 at Camp Itami, Japan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 10:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66874
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108444761.mp3
    Length: 00:01:28
    Artist U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lani O. Pascual
    Composer none
    Conductor none
    Album radio story
    Track # 1
    Disc # 0
    Year 2021
    Genre news feature
    Location: CAMP ITAMI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRANSLATORS SUPPORT ORIENT SHIELD 21-2, by SSG Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    40th Infantry Division
    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S.-Japan alliance
    USARJ
    INDOPACOM
    Orient Shield 21-2

