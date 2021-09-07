Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 5 (Suriname)

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Southern Command

    In our latest Women Peace and Security podcast, we talk with Suriname Minister of Defense Krishna Mathoera about her 30-year career in security and her contributions to integrating women in security roles.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 13:28
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Suriname
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    Breaking Barriers Podcast

