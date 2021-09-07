102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 001 - July 2021

On the July 2021 edition we talk about the new format for the wing's primary podcast stream and how we're bringing back the Seagull moniker in an audio format. We also hear from Col. Stephen Dillon in the form of this month's Command Message, cover some of the recent news and events that have gone on over the past month, and learn a bit of Air Force history in regards to former Massachusetts National Guardsman, Maj. Gen. Charles Sweeney.



Thank you for joining us on this new chapter of the 102 IW podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!