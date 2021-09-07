Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 001 - July 2021

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Airman Francesca Skridulis

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On the July 2021 edition we talk about the new format for the wing's primary podcast stream and how we're bringing back the Seagull moniker in an audio format. We also hear from Col. Stephen Dillon in the form of this month's Command Message, cover some of the recent news and events that have gone on over the past month, and learn a bit of Air Force history in regards to former Massachusetts National Guardsman, Maj. Gen. Charles Sweeney.

    Thank you for joining us on this new chapter of the 102 IW podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 10:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66871
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108443360.mp3
    Length: 00:55:51
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 001 - July 2021, by Timothy Sandland and Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    ANG
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW
    The Seagull

