Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The High Ground - Special Edition - Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Klees, USASMDC Command Chief Warrant Officer

    The High Ground - Special Edition - Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Klees, USASMDC Command Chief Warrant Officer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode, USASMDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald “Beetle” Bailey and Allen Meeks talk with Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Klees, SMDC's Command Chief Warrant Officer, to highlight the Army Warrant Officer Birthday, July 9. During the interview Klees talks about the history of the Warrant Officer Corps, the role of warrant officers in the Army, criteria to become a warrant officer, his experiences as a warrant officer, advice to those who are considering joining the cohort; and talks directly to young warrant officers on how to excel in their careers. Originally released in condensed form as a segment for The High Ground’s July 7, 2021, monthly edition, this version contains the full-length interview. Recorded at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 14:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66868
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108441984.mp3
    Length: 00:27:20
    Artist Ronald Bailey
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The High Ground - Special Edition - Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Klees, USASMDC Command Chief Warrant Officer, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    officer
    Birthday
    technical
    Podcast
    technician
    Space
    Careers
    Command Chief
    CW5
    Warrant Officer
    History
    Missile Defense
    Army
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    CCWO
    The High Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT