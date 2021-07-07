The High Ground - Special Edition - Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Klees, USASMDC Command Chief Warrant Officer

The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode, USASMDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald “Beetle” Bailey and Allen Meeks talk with Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Klees, SMDC's Command Chief Warrant Officer, to highlight the Army Warrant Officer Birthday, July 9. During the interview Klees talks about the history of the Warrant Officer Corps, the role of warrant officers in the Army, criteria to become a warrant officer, his experiences as a warrant officer, advice to those who are considering joining the cohort; and talks directly to young warrant officers on how to excel in their careers. Originally released in condensed form as a segment for The High Ground’s July 7, 2021, monthly edition, this version contains the full-length interview. Recorded at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.