    Uniform Announcement Spot

    Uniform Announcement Spot

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2021

    Audio by Cpl. Sierra Powell 

    AFN Daegu

    A spot about the new uniforms being in stock at military clothing sales. Target audience: Area IV community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 00:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66853
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108441039.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uniform Announcement Spot, by CPL Sierra Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    uniform announcement stock clothing

